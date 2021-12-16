Spurs host a job fair today

From a Spurs Sports & Entertainment press release:

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is searching for 300 new part-time employees to help support full-capacity events and games taking place at the AT&T Center and Toyota Field.

SS&E hosted their first job fair on Monday at the AT&T Center, but you can still apply today — Thursday, December 16 — from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

The Spurs have on the spot positions available: event staff positions include an hourly rate starting at $12.00 per hour with fringe benefits, such as flexible scheduling, employee referral program, fan shop discounts and more.

A good friend of mine used to work as an usher and still reminisces about how much she loved the job. Her highlight was having David Robinson call her by name when passing by.

Job Fair Opportunities – $12 Hourly Rate:

Security Representatives – Full-time also available

Fan Operations Representatives (ushers, greeters, and ticket takers)

Box Office Representatives

Building Operations Crew Members

Building Operations – Full-time also available

50/50 Raffle Representatives

If you are interested, you must be available to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends, and holidays at Toyota Field and/or AT&T Center, including concerts, events, and games for the 2021-22 San Antonio Spurs season.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

Good luck and Go Spurs Go!

