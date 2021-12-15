Lonnie Walker IV to miss tonight’s game against the Hornets with gastroenteritis

The San Antonio Spurs have announced fourth-year guard Lonnie Walker IV will miss tonight’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets as he deals with gastroenteritis.

Coming into this contest, Walker was one of three Spurs, including fellow backcourt running mates Derrick White and Dejounte Murray, who suited up for all 26 of San Antonio’s games.

The 23-year-old swingman has been inconsistent for the Silver and Black this season, though he has picked up the pace, averaging 16.0 points per game over his previous three appearances.

San Antonio is in the middle of one of their most successful stretches of the year, winning six of their last nine games while defeating the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, and Denver Nuggets.

The Hornets have begun slipping in the Eastern Conference standings as of late after COVID-19 protocols forced LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, Ish Smith, and Jalen McDaniels onto the sidelines.

Though the above players are no longer in COVID-19 protocols, Charlotte has assigned Ball and Smith to the Greensboro Swarm for reconditioning purposes. They have also announced Plumlee as probable for tonight.