It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Hornets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

LaMelo Ball is out tonight, and several other players will be out tonight for Charlotte, so it’s a good chance for the Silver and Black to put another game in the win column so we can see a picture of Matt Bonner tomorrow morning.* The Spurs should have a full squad tonight, so it’s an opportunity for the good guys. The continuing development of the backcourt of Dejounte and Derrick is fun to watch, as is the interior dominance of Jakob. The sharpshooting prowess of Keldon Johnson would be a welcome addition to a team that’s becoming more versatile on offense. Let’s all watch and cheer for the Silver and Black!

Game Prediction:

Keldon Johnson will not miss a three point shot tonight.

In a town called Charlotte

Was a man named Ball

He was known as a varlet

For a guard, he’s pretty tall

But tonight he’ll be absent

Health and Safety Protocol

It’s a temporary transient

Absence from basketball



* To explain this bit: Gregg Popovich will be 15 wins from the regular season wins record if the team wins tonight, so tomorrow morning there should be a front page article commemorating it, along with a picture of the coach and a Spurs player with a #15 jersey. I’m expecting Bonner, but there are several other interesting choices that could be made.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets

December 15, 2021 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: CW 35



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.