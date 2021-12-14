Get involved with the Spurs Season of Giving by donating peanut butter the next Spurs home game

During the month of December, the San Antonio Spurs will take time to give back during eight different community events as part of the Season of Giving. The Season of Giving is when NBA teams give back by supporting community organizations.

Each of the events covered is tied to an organization or cause important to the players participating. The Spurs continue to connect with local families and spread holiday cheer off the court.

“We’re fortunate to be a part of the San Antonio community and that means we are there for our own,” said Brian Wright, Spurs General Manager. “I’m proud to see our players step up to support causes that matter to them and the people who live here, especially during the holidays. It’s important to all of us in the Spurs Family to support the communities where we live, learn, work and play.”

This week, Devin Vassell is hosting a peanut butter collection in partnership with the Food Bank. Devin and the Spurs are encouraging fans to “Spread the Love” by donating jars of peanut butter during home games December 15th, the “Home for the Holidays” game. On Wednesday, fans can also get their photo with Santa.

Next up: Tre Jones takes some families ice skating.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.