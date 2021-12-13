The best parts of the Spurs bounce back win against the Pelicans

A day after getting dismantled by the Denver Nuggets, the Spurs responded well, with the help of a strong 4th quarter. The Spurs were led in this one by arguably their three most complete players; Dejounte Murray, Derrick White and Jakob Poeltl.

Derrick continued he’s best 2 week stretch of his season, by hitting an early three to set the tone for the evening.

D3RRICK strikes early pic.twitter.com/FZ5nI8fPai — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 13, 2021

Lonnie may be shooting below 30% from three so far this season, but he certainly isn’t afraid to let them fly. This was also he’s third consecutive double-digit scoring game, as El Cuatro starts to find some consistency.

El Cuatro from the corner! pic.twitter.com/tFHRSQhsf6 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 13, 2021

Like mentioned earlier, Derrick is starting to find himself on offense and the confidence appears sky high with this neat spin move to the rack.

Sheeeeesh @Dwhite921



Derrick's got 12 PTS, 5 AST and 3 REB midway through the second quarter! pic.twitter.com/FpF7t46ook — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 13, 2021

Defense to Offense.

Jakob broke out on offense in this game, with 24 points on 10/12 shooting. He had this nice dunk in transition to go along.

Dejounte Murray certainly has one of the smoothest games in the NBA and on this take to the rim, he was able to slither by the defense and finish smartly.

When I said he had it going, I meant, HE HAD IT GOING. 24 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 1 block for the Colorado native.

this man is HOOPIN' y'all @Dwhite921 with 27 PTS, 8 AST, 7 REB & 4 STL! pic.twitter.com/J4g2YFSmvw — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 13, 2021

First triple of the season for Tre Jones! The more he can hit this, the more he will see the court.

All business for DJ.

Another triple-double for DJ pic.twitter.com/jJmZkqTydo — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 13, 2021

And as usual, the full-game highlights:

Next up for the Spurs are the Charlotte Hornets. They will get two days off before the game, which will be their last home contest until the Boxing Day clash against the Pistons.