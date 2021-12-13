Pop is sixteen wins from the all-time regular season record

The Spurs took care of business last night against the New Orleans Pelicans. An impressive fourth quarter created enough separation for the Silver & Black to win by a decent margin. Either way, a Spurs win is a Spurs win.

Last night’s victory brings head coach Gregg Popovich one win closer to the top of the all-time regular season wins list.

Pop (and the Spurs) needs sixteen more wins to pass both Lenny Wilkins and Don Nelson.

As previously mentioned, Pop has more wins than any other NBA coach in history when combining regular and post season, but now he has an opportunity to own both grand total and regular season win totals.

The next opportunity will take place on Wednesday night when the Spurs face the Charlotte Hornets at the AT&T Center. You can join in the action and get your photo with Santa at the same time.

Go Spurs Go!

