The San Antonio Spurs have recalled Jock Landale from the G League

The San Antonio Spurs have officially announced they have recalled Jock Landale from the G League.

PATFO assigned Landale to the Austin Spurs on Wednesday, and the first-year center answered with a couple of dominant performances versus the Texas Legends.

The Australian rookie registered 27.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on .815/.800/.600 shooting splits during his two appearances for the Austin affiliate.

Jock excelled as a roll-man, drained open threes, got to the charity stripe at a high clip, and facilitated from the post. Those versatile offensive tools should seamlessly fit into whatever role San Antonio asks of him.

Landale has only played eight games in the NBA this season. While he has primarily found minutes during garbage time, the 26-year-old could earn a role as the only stretch-five on the roster.

The San Antonio Spurs play host to the New Orleans Pelicans at the AT&T Center at 6 PM CT today, and this matchup could present Jock Landale a chance to prove his worth to head coach Gregg Popovich.