It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Pelicans

The Pelicans got some bad news yesterday, as it was announced that Zion Williamson had an injury setback and his return has been pushed back indefinitely. Despite the absence of Williamson, the Pelicans have a lot of young talent, and even though they are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, they have played close games with a lot of good teams. This isn’t an easy win, by any means, and the Spurs are on the second game of a back-to-back after being blown out by the Nuggets last night.

Hopefully, tonight Keldon Johnson can continue his good shooting from last night, and the guard duo of Derrick White and Dejounte Murray can dominate their New Orleans counterparts. Jonas Valanciunas is an elite center, and if Jakob Poeltl can keep the matchup even, the Spurs should get a win tonight. Let’s watch and find out.

Game Prediction:

The Coyote will kiss a baby tonight.

For the want of a foot

Their fate it did seal

In the cellar they were put

It was their Achille’s heel!

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans

December 12, 2021 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.