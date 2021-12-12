A few gems from the Spurs loss to the Nuggets

The Spurs fell to the Nuggets after soundly thrashing them just two days prior. For the good guys, the 2018, ‘19, and ‘20 draft class led them in scoring. Lonnie Walker, the class of ‘18, led the team with 16 points. Devin Vassell, the class of ‘20, had 15 points with 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Keldon Johnson, the class of ‘19, poured in 14 points, going a perfect 3 for 3 in his first game back from an ankle injury. Other notables include Tre Jones, who contributed 12 points and 9 rebounds, and Bryn Forbes, who had 14 points with 3 three-pointers made.

Twenty-five years later, Coach Popovich is still teaching even as he’s nearing the all-time NBA wins record.

On this date 25 years ago, Gregg Popovich made his debut as an NBA head coach for the Spurs.



He has the longest continuous tenure for any current head coach/manager in NBA, NFL, NHL, or MLB. pic.twitter.com/hBfmrThX0v — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) December 11, 2021

Derrick White didn’t negotiate traffic insomuch as he slithered through 3 Nuggets for the lay-in. Offensively, White cooled off after his last two games. The blame could lay with him and Dejounte Murray running around all night trying to defend the Nuggets’ barrage of threes (43 attempts).

Per usual, Drew Eubanks does not do anything quietly. Here, the 4th year big man for the Spurs sharked-finned his way to the bucket for the vehement put-back dunk. It was his only bucket for the night, but it did its job to get the crowd pumped up.

the rebound. the SLAM DUNK!! pic.twitter.com/5jmHwTQieU — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 12, 2021

Lonnie Walker suspended gravity for a second for this layup. Walker, for the second game in a row, looked for his shot early. Garbage time soaked up some minutes for the Spurs, but Walker seemed to be one of the few bright spots for the Spurs’ offense last night.

Lonnie was walking on air with this one @lonniewalker_4 pic.twitter.com/WWRNt8Wp5u — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 12, 2021

Speaking of shining bright, the Spurs welcomed back Keldon Johnson from his uhm (checks notes) one-game absence due to injury. It felt like he was out longer than that. It’s been a long week, but Johnson’s form from three-point range (3 for 3) was a welcome sight.

No. 3️⃣ for 3️⃣ to get us started pic.twitter.com/7kV2gQ2VXn — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 12, 2021

There was not much drama after the first quarter, but the technical on the reigning MVP provided a good laugh:

Jokic hangs on the rim for a dunk and gets a technical.



Lol, at least this game has some comic relief. — Pounding the Rock (@poundingtherock) December 12, 2021

After beating them on Thursday, the Nuggets returned the favor last night. The good guys still have their pride–on Pride Night, no less. Back at it in the back-to-back on Sunday!

And last but never least, the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs immediately get a chance to return to the win column by taking on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, December 12, 2021.