 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A few gems from the Spurs loss to the Nuggets

It’s tough to win one game against the Nuggets, much less two in a row

By Son Q. Trinh
/ new
NBA: Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Spurs fell to the Nuggets after soundly thrashing them just two days prior. For the good guys, the 2018, ‘19, and ‘20 draft class led them in scoring. Lonnie Walker, the class of ‘18, led the team with 16 points. Devin Vassell, the class of ‘20, had 15 points with 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Keldon Johnson, the class of ‘19, poured in 14 points, going a perfect 3 for 3 in his first game back from an ankle injury. Other notables include Tre Jones, who contributed 12 points and 9 rebounds, and Bryn Forbes, who had 14 points with 3 three-pointers made.

Twenty-five years later, Coach Popovich is still teaching even as he’s nearing the all-time NBA wins record.

Derrick White didn’t negotiate traffic insomuch as he slithered through 3 Nuggets for the lay-in. Offensively, White cooled off after his last two games. The blame could lay with him and Dejounte Murray running around all night trying to defend the Nuggets’ barrage of threes (43 attempts).

Per usual, Drew Eubanks does not do anything quietly. Here, the 4th year big man for the Spurs sharked-finned his way to the bucket for the vehement put-back dunk. It was his only bucket for the night, but it did its job to get the crowd pumped up.

Lonnie Walker suspended gravity for a second for this layup. Walker, for the second game in a row, looked for his shot early. Garbage time soaked up some minutes for the Spurs, but Walker seemed to be one of the few bright spots for the Spurs’ offense last night.

Speaking of shining bright, the Spurs welcomed back Keldon Johnson from his uhm (checks notes) one-game absence due to injury. It felt like he was out longer than that. It’s been a long week, but Johnson’s form from three-point range (3 for 3) was a welcome sight.

There was not much drama after the first quarter, but the technical on the reigning MVP provided a good laugh:

After beating them on Thursday, the Nuggets returned the favor last night. The good guys still have their pride–on Pride Night, no less. Back at it in the back-to-back on Sunday!

And last but never least, the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs immediately get a chance to return to the win column by taking on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

More From Pounding The Rock

Loading comments...