Tim Duncan has teamed with the San Antonio Food Bank for the holidays

Join the Tim Duncan 2.1 Challenge.

San Antonio Spurs Hall of Famer Tim Duncan has teamed up with the San Antonio Food bank during this holiday season. #21 will match our donations made to the San Antonio Food Bank this holiday season doubling the impact on the city.

Tim’s personal goal is to supply 2.1 million meals. Those who make a gift of $21 or more will receive a digital thank you photo of Tim, via the Food Bank. Those able to make a gift of $2,100 or more will receive a special thank you video of Tim.

Tim’s generosity and focus toward putting meals out into the community during a great time of need for our neighbors. Can you help?

Your gift will double in impact thanks to Tim’s match. San Antonio is one of the nation’s largest cities suffering from food insecurity. As demand for food bank support in our community remains high, additional funds and volunteers are needed to continue to serve our community’s increased level of need.

Click HERE to be redirected to the San Antonio Food Bank donation page.

