It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Nuggets II

Wilco: “Hey, Mark, put up a thread for the Nuggets game.”
Me: “Yeah, did it already. You’re a bit late.”
W: “No, They’re playing again on Saturday.”
M: “O.K.”
Game Prediction:
Nikola Jokic will complain about being fouled when no foul was committed at least once tonight.
There’s a distinct dread, a feeling of deja vu
Once again seeing the malevolent Joker
Passing out assists like blasts from a Super Soaker
After tonight, until April, to the Nuggets we must say adieu
* H/T to Yogi Berra for the quote in the dek.
One final word:
Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!
San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets
December 11, 2021 | 7:30 PM CT
Streaming: NBA League Pass
TV: Bally Sports SW
