It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Nuggets II

It’s deja vu all over again* as San Antonio plays Denver twice in 48 hours in the AT&T Center

By Mark Barrington
Denver Nuggets v San Antonio Spurs Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Wilco: “Hey, Mark, put up a thread for the Nuggets game.”

Me: “Yeah, did it already. You’re a bit late.”

W: “No, They’re playing again on Saturday.”

M: “O.K.”

Game Prediction:

Nikola Jokic will complain about being fouled when no foul was committed at least once tonight.

There’s a distinct dread, a feeling of deja vu
Once again seeing the malevolent Joker
Passing out assists like blasts from a Super Soaker
After tonight, until April, to the Nuggets we must say adieu

* H/T to Yogi Berra for the quote in the dek.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets
December 11, 2021 | 7:30 PM CT
Streaming: NBA League Pass
TV: Bally Sports SW

