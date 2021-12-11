It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Nuggets II

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Wilco: “Hey, Mark, put up a thread for the Nuggets game.”

Me: “Yeah, did it already. You’re a bit late.”

W: “No, They’re playing again on Saturday.”

M: “O.K.”

Game Prediction:

Nikola Jokic will complain about being fouled when no foul was committed at least once tonight.

There’s a distinct dread, a feeling of deja vu

Once again seeing the malevolent Joker

Passing out assists like blasts from a Super Soaker

After tonight, until April, to the Nuggets we must say adieu

* H/T to Yogi Berra for the quote in the dek.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets

December 11, 2021 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



