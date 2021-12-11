NBA Foundation grants WestCare $200,000

The NBA Foundation, whose mission was designed to provide skills training, mentorship, coaching and pipeline development for Black youth across the United States and Canada, announced the San Antonio-based WestCare Foundation as one of its thirty-eight grant recipients. WestCare received $200,000 on behalf of the hometown San Antonio Spurs to support the organization’s mission to mentor and prepare youth across San Antonio and Bexar County toward reaching their full potential.

“We applaud WestCare Foundation for their incredible work in helping to empower our next generation through programs that create meaningful and sustained change,” said Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for Spurs Sports and Entertainment (SS&E). “At SS&E, we believe in building leaders and legacies within our community and this partnership is an extension of that promise. We are excited to see the impact WestCare will have on local youth and their promising futures.”

Specifically, this grant will be used to support WestCare’s “Project YES” program. Project YES, a new program that focuses on serving hard to reach and underserved youth, will provide youth ages 14 – 24 with mentorship opportunities, interpersonal skill-building and financial literacy opportunities. The program supports the successful transition from school to purposeful employment.

“We are saying ‘YES’ to youth to expose them to life-changing opportunities and help them become the best at whatever they do,” said Beverly Watts Davis, Senior Vice President for Texas, WestCare Foundation. “These funds will also support collaborative community efforts that leverage multiple resources to provide comprehensive skills building and youth development services that address multiple risk factors and social determinants our youth face daily.”

The NBA Foundation specifically aligns with NBA teams and team-affiliated foundations to invest in partnerships that promote meaningful economic empowerment for Black youth.

