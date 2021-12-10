The Spurs’ guards carried them to victory over the Nuggets

The Spurs broke a 2-game losing streak behind the stellar play of their 3 guards: Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, and Lonnie Walker IV. White led the team with 23 points on 9-14 shooting. Murray teased the box score with 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists for another near triple-double. Walker the Fourth came off the bench and poured in 21 points and went 3 for 5 from three-point land.

The following link is the highlight reel for the team high-scorer Derrick White, but I’m here for the Fabricio Oberto color commentary. I miss Sean Elliott, but the Oberto commentary from the last couple of games gives these Spurs games a nice soccer feel.

I love you, 3000, Dejounte. Here’s to 3,000 more sooner than later. The Spurs’ own MVP continues to carry the team on both ends of the floor, and this milestone is a testament that he does as much as he super humanly can on a per game basis.

.@DejounteMurray just scored his 3,000th career point!!!



He's the first Spur to reach 3K PTS, 1.5K REB and 1K AST in his first 300 games since Alvin Robertson! pic.twitter.com/tEpE32MYaT — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 10, 2021

(Slams fist on the table) Aggressive Walker! Get me more Aggressive Walker! (Sees Aggressive Walker) OK now do it on a nightly basis!

"I embrace any role that I am given. I just want to win at the end of the day. Continue to play aggressive, play for my teammates and end up with a win."@lonniewalker_4 talks about his 21 point performance off the bench and the @spurs win over the Nuggets. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/8fvTjndY40 — Bally Sports San Antonio (@BallySportsSA) December 10, 2021

It goes without saying that the Spurs are a better team when everyone contributes because they don’t have a superstar that will cement them 20+ points on a nightly basis. Players like Walker are essential, especially off the bench. He doesn’t need to take 20 shots a night, but anywhere in the neighborhood of 10 per game would be a start. There is a disconnect with the ease with which Walker can score and the select games where he disappears within the offense.

I got a fever, and the only prescription is more cowbell–and more Lonnie freakin’ Walker!

Derrick White with the hard bump into the Nuggets defender in the lane that ended with a soft high-arcing floater for the two points. White continued his rock-solid play for the good guys. He also pestered the Nuggets’ offense with 2 blocks and a steal.

Derrick with the soft touch pic.twitter.com/lbfOt9Ki4G — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 10, 2021

Here, White channeled his inner Tony Parker and spun his way into a teardrop for the bucket. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone had some lofty praise for White and Murray: “I think Dejounte Murray and Derrick White are very quietly one of the more dangerous backcourts. They put a lot of pressure on your defense.”

That’s how I like my Spurs, quiet and dangerous.

Devin Vassell (welcome back, Devin!) hung in the air so long, he was able to watch all 10 episodes of (live action) Cowboy Bebop on Netflix during that hang time before he finished with this double-pump, two-handed jam:

Any chance to add more Lonnie Walker highlights, is a chance not wasted. Watch and appreciate the smoothness and the way Walker just glides towards the basket and lays that baby to sleep in its net.

Lonnie is in the zone! ♨️



21 PTS | 3 3PM | 4 REB | 3 AST pic.twitter.com/zs8YEoBber — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 10, 2021

What’s the opposite of being posterized? Whatever it is, it’s Mountain Drew getting ahead of reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and hanging on the rim after the thunderous dunk where Jokic was a good sport to keep Eubanks from getting hurt.

We’re closing you out with two MDDs in a row: Mountain Drew Dunks.

And last but never least, the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs run it back against the Denver Nuggets at the AT&T Center on Saturday, December 11, 2021.