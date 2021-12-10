Pop is seventeen wins from the all-time regular season record

I love this cover photo. It looks like Brent Barry and Pop are singing. There must be some good harmony there as Brent Barry is not part of PATFO (Pop And The Front Office). The former player has since become the VP of Basketball Operations and is sill with the organization. But I digress...

The Spurs took care of business last night on the first game of their “baseball series” against the Denver Nuggets. In all fairness, The Joker and Company were on the second night of a back-to-back. They traveled and the game in New Orleans was and overtime match to boot. Either way, a Spurs win is a Spurs win.

Last night’s victory brings head coach Gregg Popovich one win closer to the top of the all-time regular season wins list.

Pop (and the Spurs) needs seventeen more wins to pass both Lenny Wilkins and Don Nelson.

As previously mentioned, Pop has more wins than any other NBA coach in history when combining regular and post season, but now he has an opportunity to own both grand total and regular season win totals.

The next opportunity will take place on Saturday night when the Spurs face the Dnver Nuggets in the second game of the series at home at the AT&T Center.

Go Spurs Go!

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.