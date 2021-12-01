San Antonio Food Bank mega distribution this morning

This morning, between 9:00 and 10:30 a.m., families experiencing food insecurity can stop by the AT&T Center as part of the San Antonio Food Bank’s mega distribution.

GET HELP❗ - Families needing immediate food assistance are encouraged to attend our mega distribution tomorrow, Dec. 1, at the @attcenter, from 9 – 10:30 AM, sponsored by @harveynajim and featuring special guest the @SpursCoyote!

Pre-register at https://t.co/Tcl0JVIWqX. pic.twitter.com/tBboTL22mQ — San Antonio Food Bank (@safoodbank) November 30, 2021

The S. A. Food Bank, which Pop is a board member, is often in the spotlight for the work they do throughout the community. During these past couple of years, many families have experienced a struggle to get proper nutrition for their loved ones. The Food Bank continues to step up, and the San Antonio Spurs champion their cause.

Last week in preparation for Thanksgiving, Keldon Johnson, Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Devin Vassell, Bryn Forbes, and the Coyote helped load over 200 families with groceries to have a fulfilling family holiday.

The San Antonio Food Bank serves 90,000 individuals a week with a food benefit, totaling more than 750,000 unique individuals a year and can use your support as well. At their site, there are links to donate as well as volunteer.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, the San Antonio Food Bank has contact information at their site on how people can get help.

Just one more way the San Antonio Spurs are helping spread some holiday cheer in the community.

