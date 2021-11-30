Pop is twenty wins from the top spot

Last night’s victory over the Washington Wizards was the San Antonio Spurs first back-to-back victories of the season. While it may not be time to uncork the champagne yet, it did bring head coach Gregg Popovich one win closer to the top of the all-time regular season wins list.

Pop (and the Spurs) needs twenty more wins to pass both Lenny Wilkins and Don Nelson.

As previously mentioned, Pop has more wins than any other NBA coach in history when combining regular and post season, but now he has an opportunity to own both grand total and regular season win totals.

The next opportunity will take place on Thursday when the Spurs face the Trail Blazers on the road in Portland.

Go Spurs Go!

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.