Devin Vassell and Doug McDermott to miss tonight’s game against the Washington Wizards

The San Antonio Spurs have announced that Doug McDermott and Devin Vassell will miss tonight’s matchup against the Washington Wizards as the pair recovers from recent injuries.

Josh Primo, Joe Wieskamp, and Devontae Cacok are all listed as available, per Spurs PR. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) November 29, 2021

Vassell will miss his second consecutive contest after an awkward landing versus the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, and McDermott has sat out the entirety of San Antonio’s four-game homestand.

McDermott and Vassell lead the Spurs in the three-point percentage this season, but San Antonio still managed to snap their six-game skid without their resident sharpshooters on Friday night.

In response to being shorthanded, the Silver and Black have also announced they have recalled the trio of Josh Primo, Joe Wieskamp, and Devonta Cacok from the Austin Spurs and made them available for action.

The third-place Wizards haven’t won in San Antonio since 1999 and enter this matchup looking to build upon a two-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Spurs hope to pick up back-to-back victories for the first time this season.