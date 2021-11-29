 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Wizards

After the thrilling comeback win over the Celtics, the Spurs face another Eastern Conference foe

By Mark Barrington
/ new
San Antonio Spurs v Washington Wizards Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Now that the Spurs have won one game in a row, they’re ready to stack up a few more, and tonight, the Washington Wizards are in town. The Wizards are currently tied for second place in the East, but 4 of the Spurs’ 5 wins (Boston, Milwaukee, Orlando x 2) have been against Eastern Conference teams, which counts as dominance for this rebuilding year. A win would be a real confidence builder for this young team, and a loss ... well, it’s a rebuilding year. Let’s watch the game and see if Dejounte and company can build on Friday night’s big win.

Game Prediction:

A large number of people will gather inside a cavernous building and scream at 13 individuals running around on a wooden floor in the middle. Five of those people will wear uniforms of a dark color, and five in lighter ones. The remaining three will wear drab-colored uniforms and will carry whistles, and occasionally blow them.

A spell cast by a Wizard
Can conjure something unreal
Like an instant blizzard
Or an assist from Beal

[Note: Beal’s assist totals are actually pretty good this year: about 6/gm, highest of his career.]

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards
November 29, 2021 | 7:30 PM CT
Streaming: NBA League Pass
TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.

More From Pounding The Rock

Loading comments...