It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Wizards

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Now that the Spurs have won one game in a row, they’re ready to stack up a few more, and tonight, the Washington Wizards are in town. The Wizards are currently tied for second place in the East, but 4 of the Spurs’ 5 wins (Boston, Milwaukee, Orlando x 2) have been against Eastern Conference teams, which counts as dominance for this rebuilding year. A win would be a real confidence builder for this young team, and a loss ... well, it’s a rebuilding year. Let’s watch the game and see if Dejounte and company can build on Friday night’s big win.

Game Prediction:

A large number of people will gather inside a cavernous building and scream at 13 individuals running around on a wooden floor in the middle. Five of those people will wear uniforms of a dark color, and five in lighter ones. The remaining three will wear drab-colored uniforms and will carry whistles, and occasionally blow them.

A spell cast by a Wizard

Can conjure something unreal

Like an instant blizzard

Or an assist from Beal

[Note: Beal’s assist totals are actually pretty good this year: about 6/gm, highest of his career.]

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards

November 29, 2021 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.