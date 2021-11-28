Pop is twenty-one wins from the top spot

Friday night’s victory over the Boston Celtics was a great way to end a five game losing streak and get the Good Guys back in the saddle. Their comeback victory revved up Spurs fans as well as proving to themselves that they have the makings of a team that can put 48 minutes of basketball together...or at least close out a game here and there. It was also one win closer to head coach Gregg Popovich’s rise to the top of the all-time regular season wins.

Pop needs twenty-one more wins.

As previously mentioned, Pop has more wins than any other NBA coach in history when combining regular and post season, but now he has an opportunity to own both grand total and regular season win totals.

The next opportunity will take place tomorrow in San Antonio when the Spurs face the Washington Wizards.

Go Spurs Go!

