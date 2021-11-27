Austin residents can enroll their kids in a New Year’s Basketball Camp

End 2021 with a bang and start the New Year with San Antonio Spurs basketball fundamentals! You can join up at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, home of the Austin Spurs on December 30th for the Spurs New Year Tip-Off Camp prior to the Austin Spurs vs Texas Legends.

Young athletes will work on their fundamentals and develop their player values to enhance their performance on and off the court. The goal is to provide a balance of instructions, drills, fun & competitive play all while playing on the Austin Spurs court.

This camp is for boys and girls, ages 8-14! Sessions and capacity are limited.

Session One 12:30-2 PM for ages 8-11 and Session Two 2-3:30 PM for ages 12-14.

CAMPERS WILL RECEIVE:

Two (2) Austin Spurs Tickets

Spurs Camp Jersey

Focus on Fundamental and Skills Training

Character Workbook

Visit the site HERE to complete registration.

