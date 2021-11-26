It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Celtics

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

After Wednesday’s debacle against the Hawks, the Spurs are back in the AT&T Center tonight to face the Boston Celtics, who are much more talented than their 10-9 record would suggest. Jayson Tatum lit up the Spurs defense for 60 on April 30, and he’s always a threat to score a lot of points. This will be a tough contest for the Spurs, but Josh Primo and Joe Wieskamp are with the team tonight, so even if the game isn’t close, there should be some suspense about whether Pop lets the kids play.

The game tonight is on KENS 5, so if you’re in the local area, you might be able to pick it up over the air using the old rabbit ears. Let’s all watch and have some fun.

Game Prediction:

A bunch of grown men will try to shove a ball through an iron hoop while a different group will try to keep them from doing that. Later on, the group that was preventing will switch roles and try to put the ball inside the hoop. Occasionally, a third group wearing striped gear will interfere with the hoop stuffing and force the other two groups to stand around a painted rectangle on the playing area, and make them execute a strange ritual that Jakob Poeltl isn’t very good at.

The luck of the Irish

isn’t a great mystery

They have a storied history

And their play has been quite firish.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics

November 26, 2021 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS 5



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.