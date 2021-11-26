You can win a Spurs Skate Night

How about kicking off your holiday season with a Spurs ice skating night.

The San Antonio Spurs have teamed up with Academy Sports + Outdoors to offer a chance for families to win the ultimate holiday party—a magical evening of ice skating and celebrating with everyone on your roster.

The evening comes with a special appearance from one of the San Antonio Spurs as well as the Coyote. There will be photo ops with Santa Claus himself and yuletide revelry from Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Entries close on November 29th, 2021, so submit yours HERE today!

Good luck and Go Spurs Go!

