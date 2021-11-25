Bryn Forbes’ shooting was the bright spot of Spurs’ loss to the Hawks

Of all the birds to cook this week, the Spurs could not come close to getting some heat on the Hawks. For the game, Bryn Forbes led the good guys with 23 points on 9 for 12 shooting and 3 for 5 from downtown. Dejounte Murray continued to carry the Spurs’ box score on his lean but strong shoulders to the tune of 22 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds. Jakob Poeltl notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards while Keldon Johnson chipped in 15 points of his own.

Bryn Forbes had a night of near-perfect shooting. Brought back after one year with the champion Milwaukee Bucks, Forbes played his role to perfection: being that three-point threat to stretch defenses. With Doug McDermott out, the Spurs leaned on the vet for heavy minutes just to have a deep threat on the floor. (And Bryn even had a positive +/- on the night.)

The Spurs were thankful Forbes had the hot hand tonight or the score might have been uglier than my first ever attempt at frying a turkey tomorrow.

.@BrynjForbes had the HOT hand tonight!!!



23 PTS | 3 REB pic.twitter.com/unikFe0nWk — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 25, 2021

Bryn Forbes was certainly thankful that Thaddeus Young was down low to clean up the miss. Despite only playing 8 minutes tonight, the Spurs are thankful Young is on the roster as the veteran presence.

Like a good neighbor, @yungsmoove21 was there pic.twitter.com/PmgOMFjUU5 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 25, 2021

Tom Brady and Bryn Forbes have something in common: they are both members of the 600 club. 600+ touchdown passes for Tom Brady and 600 career triples for Bryn Forbes. I am not sure if readers will be thankful for that nonsensical stat comparison, but hey I’m not the only one that has to stay up prepping a bird for cooking tomorrow.

And just like that, 600 career triples for @BrynjForbes



Congrats Bryn! pic.twitter.com/0kM5sLcDM3 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 25, 2021

Jakob Poeltl with the emphatic jam. The Austrian big man has been rock solid since his return from the COVID list. The Spurs are thankful he is back and anchoring their defense down low, and Poeltl is thankful he shot way better from the charity stripe tonight.

Mountain Drew Eubanks was thankful that the lane was wide open for him to swoop in for the follow-up slam. Eubanks did not log much minutes tonight but he provided instant energy and hustle as always.

Drew with a tough finish pic.twitter.com/TYjmpqnGwH — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 25, 2021

Devin Vassell left this game early due to injury but hopefully he’ll be back soon. The Spurs and Spurs fans are thankful the second-year player has blossomed into an impact player. His developing offensive game is a welcome sight for sure.

Keldon Johnson bullied his way to the basket for the vigorous dunk. The Spurs are thankful for his passionate play and resounding post-dunk “ahhhhhhs”

KJ starting things off right pic.twitter.com/Upq2v349rJ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 25, 2021

And last but never least, the full-game highlights:

It’s been a season so far, but I’m thankful for the Spurs for always providing entertainment and sportsmanship. And as a Spurs fan, I am thankful for Tim Duncan.

I’m also thankful for the opportunity to write about the Spurs. Nothing in life worth having comes easy, and this season so far proves as much. Five is the best, but the 6th will taste that much sweeter.

Eat well and be well, everyone!

Next up, the Spurs stay at home and take on the Boston Celtics on Friday, November 26, 2021.