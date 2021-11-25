Manu Ginobili traded in his sports car for a minivan

Manu Ginobili, a recent guest on “All The Hacks” podcast, revealed how he went from a sports car to a minivan overnight.

“I thought it was the best we could get for having twins. We had a bunch of stuff to put in there,” stated the Argentinian guard. “We have a dog and after doing some research, a minivan was the way to go.”

Ginobili, rapidly becoming associated with bicycling and the San Antonio Greenway Trails, has been driving a minivan for a decade. But at the time he decided to trade off his sports car, his wife was not on board. Nowadays, familia Ginobili are all fans of the transportation.

The transportation mode even made its way into a conversation as Manu even recalled an exchange with Tyson Chandler where he discovered he was not the lone minivan basketball player.

“I remember one time I was shooting free throws and Tyson Chandler comes up to me and says, ‘So you have a minivan too? We are two now in the NBA’,” Ginobili said.

Who knows, the next NBA style may involve a souped up minivan for every player. Then we can add trendsetter to Manu’s resume.

