It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Hawks

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs have some amazingly competitive games against good teams for a club that can’t hit free throws or shoot three-point shots. For a team with those glaring flaws, combined with the tendency to go into long offensive funks where they can’t find their basket at all, it’s really surprising to me that they aren’t getting blown out, but the reason is that the team is just playing hard. Not always smart, but hard as hell.

Tonight they face the Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Derrick White and Dejounte Murray have had some success containing Young in the past, and they’ll need to tonight for the Silver and Black to stay in the game. This will be a great night for San Antonio to light it up from behind the arc like they did in the Sacramento game earlier this season and regain some shooting confidence. If they good guys can pull out a home win tonight, it’ll be one more thing to be thankful for tomorrow.

Young Rayford Trae Young

With his extreme range

Invites comparisons strange

Shooting like Larry Bird way flung

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks

November 24, 2021 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports Southwest



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.