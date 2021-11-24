Jock Landale has been cleared to return tonight against the Atlanta Hawks

The San Antonio Spurs have removed Jock Landale from their official injury report after the backup center entered health and safety protocol nearly two weeks ago.

Doug McDermott has been upgraded to available for tomorrow’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.



Jock Landale is no longer on the injury report after going through health and safety protocols, per Spurs PR. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) November 24, 2021

Following a six-game absence and mandatory competition reconditioning, Landale will be available to play tonight as San Antonio hosts Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at the AT&T Center.

Landale has made just four garbage time appearances for the Silver and Black, scoring a career-high ten points against the Indiana Pacers and picking up six DNPs along the way.

The rookie big man has struggled to break into the regular rotation after an inadvertent shoulder to the head forced him to miss San Antonio’s final two preseason games as he underwent concussion protocol.

The six-eleven Australian remains at the bottom of the depth chart for the time being. But hopefully, he can put these early setbacks behind him and continue carving out a role off the bench as the schedule unfolds.

PATFO signed Landale to a two-year minimum contract this summer after the 26-year-old floor-spacer won an NBL Championship and Grand Finals MVP with Melbourne United last season.

Although Jock Landale has some defensive limitations, his versatility as a proficient inside-out scorer and savvy post passer could prove invaluable to a Spurs team that has failed to generate efficient half-court offense.