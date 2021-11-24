Tracy McGrady in the house

I must admit, I missed the Tracy McGrady era of the Spurs. But then again, it was only six games long.

If you look up Tracy McGrady in basketball-refernce.com, the site acknowledges his jersey number with the Spurs, but he is not listed in in the regular season stats, because he never suited up for the Spurs until the 2013 postseason. And he retired after that 2013 title run.

On Monday night as the Spurs battles the reigning Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns, McGrady was spotted in the crowd.

Spurs legend Tracy McGrady in the building pic.twitter.com/cjTyHI50on — dylan (@dylangonzalez21) November 23, 2021

Not sure if “Spurs legend” was meant to be pairs or if the post was acknowledging that McGrady is in fact a legend and was indeed a Spur.

McGrady’s 2012-2013 season was spent in China, but he was signed by the Spurs with in time to be included on their playoff roster.

T-Mac was inactive during the first three games of the first round against the Los Angeles Lakers, playing just over five minutes in their closeout game. He played two games during the Golden State series, racking up another five minutes. A little over six minutes in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals was all he saw before the Grizzlies were swept out of the playoffs.

And then McGrady played just over fourteen minutes combined during Games 2 and 3 of the NBA Finals. He scored a total of zero points during this short stint with the Spurs.

Pop started timeout with a bow and clap directed toward Tracy McGrady sitting in courtside seat. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) November 23, 2021

The legendary player who has been ranked as one of the greatest NBA players of all time did not get the exit to his storied career that most believe he deserved.

He retired at the end of the Spurs “Drive for Five,” and did not return for their 2014 Redemption title. Can you imagine if he had?

McGrady once averaged over 32 points per game while in Orlando. And then of course, on a Spurs level, he decimated the Silver & Black once as a member of the Houston Rockets:

The great one Tracy McGrady is in attendance tonight. McGrady is a former Spurs, but he still causes nightmares for fans after scoring 13 points in 33 seconds to rally the Rockets over the Spurs on Dec. 9, 2004. pic.twitter.com/Uwn7HWaos1 — Raul Dominguez Jr. (@Abrjsdad) November 23, 2021

Not sure if he was in town visiting for the holiday week or if he is a current resident. We’ll have to keep our eyes peeled to the front row, center court for future appearances.

