Tim Duncan is the “King of the Double-Doubles”

In a recent article on Fade Away World, the top NBA rebounders were revealed.

Two of the top ten double-double earners are life-long San Antonio Spurs.

Coming in with 544 double-doubles is none other than David Robinson. But the top spot (almost three-hundred more than The Admiral) is Timothy Theodore Duncan.

At 841, he tallied twenty-seven more than The Mailman, Karl Malone.

Widely regarded as the greatest power forward in NBA history, Duncan had around 10 seasons of averaging a double-double to achieve this amount.

Some of the greatest big men to play the game are on that list - Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O’Neal, Patrick Ewing, and Pau Gasol are all in the top fifteen.

Notably, LeBron James and Jason Kidd made the list, undersized compared to the company.

Kevin Willis, who earned his NBA ring with the Spurs is i the fourteenth spot, just one double-double more than Kidd.

The only active players on the list are James (who could feasibly catch Robinson, but never reach the top) and Dwight Howard. Howard, with 743 double-doubles, good enough for fourth all-time, will probably never acquire thirty-three more he needs to surpass Olajuwon given his limited minutes and age.

Yet another notch in Duncan’s storied career.

