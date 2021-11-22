Doug McDermott to miss tonight’s game against the Suns with right knee inflammation

The San Antonio Spurs have announced that starting power forward Doug McDermott will miss tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns as he deals with right knee inflammation.

McDermott missed a three-game stretch from October 28 to November 3 because of right knee inflammation, and this will be the fourth game the veteran sharpshooter has sat out this season.

The 30-year-old long-range specialist is one of seven Spurs who average double-digit points per game (10.4), and he leads the team in three-point attempts (4.8) and three-point percentage (43.9%).

The Silver and Black are in the middle of their second four-game skid this season, and losing McDermott hinders an already pedestrian three-point attack that ranks last in the NBA in the buckets from beyond the arc.

Phoenix enters this matchup on a 12-game winning streak but will also be a little shorthanded as forwards Abdel Nader, Frank Kaminsky, and Dario Saric will sit out with various knee ailments.