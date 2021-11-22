Spurs break ground on The Rock at La Cantera

Last week, the San Antonio Spurs broke ground at La Cantera on their latest venture, The Rock.

The future is here. Take a look back at a historic day at Spurs Sports & Entertainment with the groundbreaking of The Rock at La Cantera!

More: https://t.co/QRg3t3SVWc pic.twitter.com/BwLUtG1TLP — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 18, 2021

As a global center of discovery, focused on the advancement of human performance, The Rock at La Cantera will have a transformative impact on the communities we serve.The Rock at La Cantera will include a human performance research center, a 22-acre park, a state-of-the-art Spurs performance center, a public outdoor event plaza and space for medical, hospitality and commercial use.

The Rock takes a holistic approach to optimizing human potential and is currently seeking partners who specialize in their in seven categories physical, mindfulness, technology, nutrition, medical, life skills and creativity.

Spurs legend David Robinson, commentator Sean Elliott, R. C. Buford, the Coyote and many others were on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony.

Yet another way that Spurs Sports and Entertainment continues to enhance the city’s potential and build within the community.

Go Spurs Go!

