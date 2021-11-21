How can the San Antonio Spurs get back on track after another rough patch?

After showing some signs of life with a pair of victories over the bottom-dwelling Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings, the Silver and Black are now in the middle of a four-game losing streak that has dragged them to 13th place in the Western Conference standings. The losses are piling up, and their schedule only gets tougher from here.

Dejounte Murray and Devin Vassell have been consistent beacons of hope for San Antonio this season. But with Jakob Poeltl out finally out of COVID protocol and Keldon Johnson rediscovering his outside jumper, Spurs fans might have a little more to cheer about if Derrick White and Lonnie Walker IV snap their cold spells sometime soon.

Editor-in-chief of Pounding the Rock, J.R. Wilco, joins me on this edition of Alamo City Limits to discuss recent lineups and rotations, reasons why the Spurs are spiraling, and how a fast-approaching slate of unforgiving games could influence their outlook. Enjoy the podcast? Then don’t forget to leave a five-star review and subscribe for weekly updates.