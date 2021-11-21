Don’t miss Spurs Beer Fest November 24th

Thanksgiving holiday is just a round the corner. There are a couple of great games you can attend. Monday night the Spurs host the Suns.

On Wednesday, there is a special event before the Spurs game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Beer Fest takes place prior to tip off on Wednesday, November 24th at the AT&T Center. Come spend your Thanksgiving Eve with the Silver & Black and join in some extracurricular festivities.

Purchase the Beer Fest ticket package and score a ticket to the Spurs vs Hawks game that night, a pregame event access, the Spurs branded beer stein, a beer flight, and a pretzel.

