Joe Wieskamp leads the Austin Spurs in second straight victory over the Capitanes

In their second straight game against the Cuidad de Mexico Capitanes — and in a complete opposite showing of their San Antonio counterpart’s simultaneous outing in Minnesota — the Austin Spurs rode a strong first-half performance to a relatively comfortable 99-91 win over the G League’s newest franchise.

Although his current focus is to become a stronger defender and prove he is more than just a shooter — an admirable goal if he eventually wants to make it as a wing in today’s NBA — San Antonio’s 2021 second-round pick and two-way player Joe Wieskamp led the way on offense in this one with 22 points and 5 rebounds on 8-14 shooting (3-7) from three.

The Spurs other two-way player, power forward Devontae Cacok, also had himself a night with a monster double-double of 16 points and 17 rebounds, along with 4 blocks.

Journeyman Jaylen Morris did most of his damage in the Spurs’ dominant first half, where he was a perfect 7-7 for 15 of his 21 points and also contributed 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and a whopping 5 steals. It was one of those performances where a plus/minus of +32 is not a fluke.

Last, surely Spurs fans are waiting to hear about how the latest episode of Primo Time went. It was much more typical of an 18-year-old rookie who is still learning and getting used to a new level of play. He was okay with 11 points on 5-11 shooting, along with 3 assists, 2 steals and an impressive 4 blocks, but he also committed 4 turnovers and was limited to just 25 minutes due to foul trouble.

I wish I could say you could tune in to check out the Austin Spurs this weekend while San Antonio is on a much-needed three-day break, but unfortunately that will not be the case, as they don’t play again until visiting the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in Edinburg, TX on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

On the upside, maybe that means some or all of Primo, Wieskamp and Cacok get called up to San Antonio? Now’s as a good a time as any to get some practice reps with the big club, plus there might even be some playing time available if the Spurs’ game on Monday against the streaking Phoenix Suns goes how it feels like it will go...