Devin Vassell shines in Spurs loss to the Timberwolves

The San Antonio Spurs suffered by far their worst loss of the season as the Minnesota Timberwolves blew them out of the water in the Land of 10,000 Lakes on Thursday night.

Devin Vassell was one of the lone bright spots for Gregg Popovich and company as the second-year wing dropped a team-high 18 points while showcasing his expanded offensive repertoire.

Although the Silver and Black threatened to erase their massive deficit a handful of times throughout the evening, they fully regained control after falling flat in the opening moments of the first quarter.

Lonnie Walker IV immediately came off the bench and drained a catch-and-shoot three-pointer to give San Antonio some much-needed life in an otherwise desolate opening frame.

Vassell also provided the Spurs with a spark off the pine as he avoided the ball boy on a breakaway slam following a successful mid-court trap that forced Jordan McLaughlin into a turnover.

Jakob Poeltl resumed his shot-swatting escapade as he finally made his return to the hardwood after health and safety protocols put the big man on the shelf for seven straight games.

Tre Jones continued to move well without the ball, making several timely cuts to the basket and putting together one of his best performances of the season during his Minnesota homecoming.

The Silver and Black witnessed Vassell pull off his best Michael Jordan impression, defying gravity and manipulating the basketball in mid-air before using both hands to finish off the glass.

Veteran sharpshooter Doug McDermott swapped his trademark three-ball to show off his hops, taking off down the left baseline and scooping home an acrobatic layup on the other side of the rim.

The Florida State product was again a menace on the defensive end as he read the passing lanes to perfection and went the other way for a steal and slam with a Malik Beasley hot on his trail.

