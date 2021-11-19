What We Learned from the Spurs loss to the Timberwolves

In what was their third double-digit loss in four games, the San Antonio Spurs couldn’t find any sort of rhythm on either end Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It started out ugly, with a 22-3 deficit right away, which set the tone for a rough 48 minutes for the Silver and Black.

It’s been a tough start for the Spurs this year, and Thursday likely wasn't be the last time we’ll see San Antonio stumble over the next 67 games.

There will be plenty of growing pains, struggles, and moments where you double-take and say, “did that really just happen?” It’s not easy watching a basketball team that you grew up supporting struggle from game-to-game, week-to-week, but I’m going to embrace the inevitable, enjoy every win, and see the positives in what is trending towards a full-on rebuild.

This young ball club is showing why the Las Vegas oddsmakers placed San Antonio’s win total at 28.5 on the season. The team is young.

Embrace that. The Silver and Black are now 15 games into the 2021-22 season, and while this was the first time San Antonio has seen the Timberwolves this year, it will definitely be a performance they’d like to forget.

Takeaways: