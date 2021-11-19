Happy birthday to Zach Collins

Zach Collins has yet to suit up and play with the San Antonio Spurs, but that was known before he arrived. His free agency signing, a 3-year/$22M contract, could be a steal if he heals and plays at the level expected.

The former Portland Trail Blazers big man re-fractured his foot last June. His value will definitely be tied to his rehabilitation. The length of the three-year deal offered a friendly team-option to the Spurs while securing Collins a paycheck during his recovery.

Either way, the Collins acquisition was received most favorably by Spurs fans as another step in solidifying a young core for the foreseeable future.

Collins turns twenty-four today. As there are no current highlights of his time with the Silver & Black, we offer a reel of his best performances from the 2018-2019 season.

Happy birthday, Zach.

