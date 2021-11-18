San Antonio vs. Minnesota, Final Score: Spurs slow start results in 115-90 loss to the Timberwolves

Observations
- Jakob Poeltl took the court after returning from health and safety protocols, and Pop decided to ease him back into action by starting Drew Eubanks instead. Poeltl looked a bit rusty on offense and was uncharacteristically quiet in his own end, which was largely caused by the Wolves forcing him to defend on the perimeter. The big man is one of the best rim protectors in the league, but his lack of mobility makes him a liability whenever he’s not patrolling the paint, which was especially evident when Karl-Anthony Towns easily drove by him to beat the halftime buzzer.
19 PTS on 8 shots in the first half pic.twitter.com/9R8hn2HXHn— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 19, 2021
- Since both Poeltl and Eubanks were having a hard time containing KAT, Pop decided to put Keldon Johnson on Minnesota’s centre for large stretches of the third quarter. Interestingly, Poeltl and Eubanks were still left to guard one of the Wolves’ perimeter players, so neither Spurs big man was in the best position to rotate and protect the rim to prevent opponents from driving. The experiment didn’t yield the best results, so it might be better to try a zone in the future and park Poeltl and/or Eubanks closer to the basket.
- Speaking of the third quarter, Devin Vassell went on a 5-0 run by himself at one point by hitting a three and getting a wide-open dunk following a steal. The Wolves called timeout after, and Vassell didn’t touch the ball for three consecutive possessions when play resumed. This has happened in past games too, and Pop needs to make sure that his players are mindful of who has the hot hand and keeps them involved in the offense.
- On a more positive note, the Spurs’ bench continues to be one of the most proficient second units in the league and even outscored the starters 50-40 on Thursday night.
Loading comments...