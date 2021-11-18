Report: Jakob Poeltl has been cleared to return tonight against the Timberwolves

Great news, Spurs fans! Starting center Jakob Poeltl has been cleared to play in tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After going through his workout and shootaround, his status was upgraded from out to cleared to play by the Spurs staff, according to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express News:

Some good, breaking news for Spurs coming out of shootaround:



After going through a good workout at Target Center, Poetlt has been upgraded from out to cleared to play tonight.



He'll make his return after missing 7 games due to a stint in health & safety protocols. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) November 18, 2021

Poeltl had missed the last seven games after entering COVID protocols on November 2. After staying away from the team for ten days per NBA policy, he then had to work himself back into playing shape. While it will be exciting to see him back on the court tonight, expect his minutes to be limited.

While the Spurs have been an even 2-5 both with and without Poeltl this season, the strength of schedule was much higher in the seven games he was available — during which he was averaging career highs of 13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists — and his defensive and rebounding presence has since been sorely missed.

Backup center Jock Landale remains away from the team on COVID protocols.