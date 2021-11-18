It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Timberwolves

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs are on a 2-5 slide recently, since Jakob Poeltl has been out with Covid protocol and recovery. According to the lineups released yesterday, the big Austrian is still out tonight, unless he’s a late addition at gametime. This means that the Spurs will once again have trouble against talented bigs, and Karl-Anthony Towns definitely fits that criterion. The Spur have to hope that the Wolves don’t take advantage of the mismatch and that the team can reproduce the hot shooting that they’ve had lately (except for the game against the Clippers). Dejounte Murray has been a consistent performer for the Spurs, and if one or more of his teammates step up, this could be a very winnable game for the Silver and Black. Let’s watch and find out, shall we?

UPDATE: Jakob Poeltl has been upgraded to be available for tonight’s game against the Wolves.

There once was a man called KAT

He played with a guy called ANT

The Wolves still just can’t

Get up off the mat

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves

November 18, 2021 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports Southwest



