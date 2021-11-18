The first annual Spurs Sports Academy High School Showcase Championship continues with the boys

If you enjoyed the girl’s tournament last weekend, please join in as the first annual Spurs Sports Academy High School Showcase Championship tournament continues with the boys.
Top-tier boys high school basketball teams have been chosen to compete for Championship status. Action continues at the AT&T Center.
November 18-20, 2021 | Boys
TOURNAMENT INFO
- Pool Play will begin Thursday and end Saturday
- Bracket play begins Saturday
Tournament Locations:
AT&T Center
1 AT&T Center Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78219
Central Catholic High School
1403 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78215
Incarnate Word High School
727 E Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212
ADMISSIONS
Spectators
- Adult Tournament Pass: $30 or $15/Day
- Military / Senior / Teachers Tournament Pass: $25 or $12/Day
- Students (17 & under) Tournament Pass: $15 or $10/Day
- *Age 6 & under FREE
Teams will be provided tournament bands for
- 3 Coaches
- 2 Student Managers
- 1 Athletic Trainer
- 1 Athletic Director
Come show your support and watch the boys compete.
Get all information HERE.
