The first annual Spurs Sports Academy High School Showcase Championship continues with the boys

If you enjoyed the girl’s tournament last weekend, please join in as the first annual Spurs Sports Academy High School Showcase Championship tournament continues with the boys.

Top-tier boys high school basketball teams have been chosen to compete for Championship status. Action continues at the AT&T Center.

November 18-20, 2021 | Boys

TOURNAMENT INFO

Pool Play will begin Thursday and end Saturday

Bracket play begins Saturday

Tournament Locations:

AT&T Center

1 AT&T Center Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78219

Central Catholic High School

1403 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78215

Incarnate Word High School

727 E Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

ADMISSIONS

Spectators

Adult Tournament Pass: $30 or $15/Day

or Military / Senior / Teachers Tournament Pass: $25 or $12/Day

or Students (17 & under) Tournament Pass: $15 or $10/Day

or *Age 6 & under FREE

Teams will be provided tournament bands for

3 Coaches

2 Student Managers

1 Athletic Trainer

1 Athletic Director

Come show your support and watch the boys compete.

Get all information HERE.

