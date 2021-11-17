Dejounte Murray stuffed the stat sheet in Spurs’ loss to the Clippers

The Spurs kept pace with the Clippers all night but could not overcome their opponents in the end. Dejounte Murray almost had another triple-double leading the team with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists. His defense was stellar as usual, adding 3 steals to the box score for the night. Derrick White had a rebound game offensively, pouring in 19 on 8 for 14 shooting, and Drew Eubanks almost notched a double-double himself with 8 points and 10 rebounds filling in for Jakob Poeltl.

Dejounte Murray dominated the first half, making his presence known on both ends of the floor. The point guard continues to prove this season that he is the glue to the Spurs staying competitive in games, and there’s no doubt he’s the leader of this young team.

DJ brought the ENERGY in the first half ⚡️



20 PTS | 7 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL pic.twitter.com/vlQhHnGBnu — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 17, 2021

This fast break felt quite slow when Murray finds himself all alone as he takes the steal to the other end for a flush:

Ladies and Gentlemen...Dejounte Murray!@DejounteMurray is in ATTACK MODE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Gk6h4zaY28 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 17, 2021

Good team defense on display here as Derrick White scoops the ball off of a Thaddeus Young deflection and finds a streaking Murray heading towards the basket. Young continues to find success for the Spurs off the bench, providing steady minutes and a solid all-around game.

Derrick ➡️ DJ for ✌️ pic.twitter.com/hnod8pfLPO — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 17, 2021

The good guys will need more plays like this from Derrick White to get their offense flowing. The footwork is a thing of beauty as White steps back for the open triple.

Derrick starting things off with a triple pic.twitter.com/IqXVX5M4Us — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 17, 2021

Dejounte Murray may not be the prototypical point guard, but he has subtly improved his passing this season. This deft pass to a cutting Tre Jones is just one way Murray is finding teammates for buckets as he is averaging a career-high 8.1 assists per game.

DJ connecting with Tre for the SLAM DUNK pic.twitter.com/82vTmqiQdS — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 17, 2021

More team defense as both Lonnie Walker and Tre Jones gang up on Paul George for the steal that gets Jones rewarded with a fast-break bucket:

The defense is getting it done tonight pic.twitter.com/YdjbTX1HR6 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 17, 2021

Lonnie Walker is out here doing bullet-time Matrix moves in the middle of the game. He manages to pause in midair, bring the ball low, and then find a cutting Thaddeus Young with a behind-the-head pass — all before he even lands back on his feet:

Lonnie gettin' fancy with the passes @lonniewalker_4 pic.twitter.com/jJUTNUbN8q — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 17, 2021

Oh my Lonnie Walker. While Walker only played 19 minutes, he certainly made those minutes flash with plays like this fancy behind-the-back bucket:

Here, Drew Eubanks was so open he had plenty of real estate to step into a casual dunk. But Mountain Drew is no casual player. Instead, the big man cocked back and threw down the thunder off of a no-look pass from Dejounte Murray.

And last but never least, the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs head to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Thursday, November 18, 2021