Dejounte Murray stuffed the stat sheet in Spurs’ loss to the Clippers

The 14th hammer blow won’t crack the rock, but it’s still necessary to keep pounding away at it

By Son Q. Trinh
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Spurs kept pace with the Clippers all night but could not overcome their opponents in the end. Dejounte Murray almost had another triple-double leading the team with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists. His defense was stellar as usual, adding 3 steals to the box score for the night. Derrick White had a rebound game offensively, pouring in 19 on 8 for 14 shooting, and Drew Eubanks almost notched a double-double himself with 8 points and 10 rebounds filling in for Jakob Poeltl.

Dejounte Murray dominated the first half, making his presence known on both ends of the floor. The point guard continues to prove this season that he is the glue to the Spurs staying competitive in games, and there’s no doubt he’s the leader of this young team.

This fast break felt quite slow when Murray finds himself all alone as he takes the steal to the other end for a flush:

Good team defense on display here as Derrick White scoops the ball off of a Thaddeus Young deflection and finds a streaking Murray heading towards the basket. Young continues to find success for the Spurs off the bench, providing steady minutes and a solid all-around game.

The good guys will need more plays like this from Derrick White to get their offense flowing. The footwork is a thing of beauty as White steps back for the open triple.

Dejounte Murray may not be the prototypical point guard, but he has subtly improved his passing this season. This deft pass to a cutting Tre Jones is just one way Murray is finding teammates for buckets as he is averaging a career-high 8.1 assists per game.

More team defense as both Lonnie Walker and Tre Jones gang up on Paul George for the steal that gets Jones rewarded with a fast-break bucket:

Lonnie Walker is out here doing bullet-time Matrix moves in the middle of the game. He manages to pause in midair, bring the ball low, and then find a cutting Thaddeus Young with a behind-the-head pass — all before he even lands back on his feet:

Oh my Lonnie Walker. While Walker only played 19 minutes, he certainly made those minutes flash with plays like this fancy behind-the-back bucket:

Here, Drew Eubanks was so open he had plenty of real estate to step into a casual dunk. But Mountain Drew is no casual player. Instead, the big man cocked back and threw down the thunder off of a no-look pass from Dejounte Murray.

And last but never least, the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs head to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Thursday, November 18, 2021

