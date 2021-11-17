Final Score: San Antonio Spurs get clipped by Los Angeles Clippers, 106-92

The San Antonio Spurs fell short to the Los Angeles Clippers, 106-92, bringing their record to 4-10. High scorers for this evening were Dejounte Murray, almost locking in a triple-double (26-12-9). Other leading scores for the Spurs were Derrick White with 19 points (one of his best offensive performances of the season), with Keldon Johnson and Thad Young logging in 10 points each.

Observations:

Tre Jones is extremely fast in the open court and can capitalize on fast breaks, as evidenced multiple times in the first half.

I truly enjoyed this monster dunk from Drew Eubanks:

WHY HELLO DREWBANKS pic.twitter.com/akUNSxFYm3 — Pounding the Rock (@poundingtherock) November 17, 2021

Keldon Johnson had a big steal and made a nice assist to Dejounte Murray with a minute left in the half

Derrick White, whose offense has been this season, had one of his best games tonight.

Dejounte Murray, coming off of a near triple-double Sunday, made history Wednesday. Per Spurs’ PR Jordan Howenstine:

Dejounte Murray has 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals at halftime tonight in LA.



Only four other players to have 20/7/5/3 in a half in the last 20 years: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Jason Kidd.



Murray is the only one to do it in the first half. — Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) November 17, 2021

The Spurs’ held a modes lead in the second half but lost it and went down big, despite the Clippers making multiple turnovers.

Spurs shot poorly from the 3-point line, making only 4 out of 20.

San Antonio had difficulty scoring in the second half, managing just 39 combined points in the third and fourth quarters.

Despite the Clippers committing 21 turnovers and the Spurs playing well defensively and keeping it to a low scoring game (Vegas odds were at 220 combined points), the Spurs did not have an answer for the Clippers.

The Spurs head to the Target Center on Thursday to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tip-off will be at 7:00 PM CT on Bally Sports SW-SA.