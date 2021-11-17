A George Gervin documentary is in the works

After last’s year’s Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance was so successful, it’s producer Mike Tollin is helping on a new round of documentaries, including one for Spurs legend George “The Iceman” Gervin, according to Deadline.

The film will showcase Gervin’s influence on the game that can still be seen at all levels throughout the world. Currently in production, the untitled project will be directed by One9 and produced by MSM, alongside Keith Stone’s GameAbove Entertainment and its subsidiary Front Runner Films. The documentary will be produced by MSM’s Mason Gordon with Tollin executive producing, alongside two longtime executives: Charles Rosenzweig of the NBA and Mark Thomashow, formerly of Nike advertising. “It’s a true honor and pleasure to direct a film on one of the NBA’s greatest players of all time,” One9 said. “We will reveal the untold story of the Iceman’s perseverance through enormous challenges to transform his life on and off the court and to ultimately have a positive impact on countless lives in his community and beyond.” . . . The film plans to show how beloved and influential he is to the game today touching on everything from his scoring-title chase with David Thompson going into the last day of the 1978 season, to current star Kevin Durant saying Gervin is a role model for how he shaped his own game. . . . With interviews from legends like Erving, Jordan, Durant, Artis Gilmore, Clyde Drexler, Isiah Thomas, Jalen Rose, Jerry West and Magic Johnson, the documentary will offer a fresh perspective on an often-overlooked career and reveal rare vintage footage of the old ABA and an era before the NBA became the powerful global brand it is today.

Gervin’s 15-year career spanned both the ABA and NBA, with the majority of his time spent with the Spurs. He was a 12-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA first-team, and won four NBA scoring titles, and was known for his signature “finger roll”. To this day, the Iceman, who was recently named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, is still an active and beloved member of the San Antonio community.

In fact, I even have a fun Iceman story. Not only way back in the day (before players were millionaires) did he live just blocks from my parents, but he and my dad were also workout buddies at the same gym. He even had the nickname “Short Stuff” for my 6’0” dad, and every now and then we run into him again, and he says “Hey, Short Stuff”. He’s a great human being, and it will be great to see the sometimes overlooked legend get some real love. Can’t wait to watch it!