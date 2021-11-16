It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Clippers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

After being dominated by skilled big men in the last two games against the Lakers and Mavs, they face the relatively small Clippers tonight. The biggest player on the Clippers is Serge Ibaka, who is 6’10” but isn’t really a typical big. With Jakob Poeltl still out for reconditioning, this is a better physical matchup for the Spurs, without a Kristaps Porzingas or Anthony Davis to distort the defense with their size and free up their teammates. However, Paul George’s movement and speed presents a different challenge, so hopefully Devin Vassell can be assigned to defend him whenever they’re both on the court. It will be another challenge for the Silver and Black, and you’re going to have to stay up late to see how it goes.

Two teams in Los Angeles

play in Staples Center

It’s enough to make a man jealous

At least until next winter*



*[when the Clippers move to a new arena]

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers

November 16, 2021 | 9:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: CW35



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.