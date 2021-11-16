Spurslandia podcast season 2 kicks off with Michelle Beadle

If you had not been notified yet, San Antonio Spurs (sandwich) legend Matt Bonner launched season 2 of his Spurslandia podcast. This season, the Red Mamba starts with an interview of Michelle Beadle, former ESPN Get up! host self-proclaimed Spurs Stan.

Beadle has been seen on Bally Sports sitting in with Bill Land and Sean Elliott, but for this event, it was just her and the Red Rocket.

They hit on a variety of topics that include Michelle’s journey back to south Texas including all the talk of breakfast tacos a fan can handle. Spoiler alert, Bonner is incorrectly eating tacos and is in dire need of an intervention. The two also discuss Beadle’s love of F1.

Finally, indepth analysis and discussion on why Tony and Manu weren’t on the NBA’s top 75 list.

