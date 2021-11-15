Josh Primo explodes in second half of Austin Spurs win over Mexico City

The Austin Spurs have only played two games so far, but suffice it to say San Antonio rookie Josh Primo is already making a name for himself up the IH-35 corridor. After putting up 14 points and 6 assists in a 127-117 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers last week, the 12th overall pick broke out to lead his team to a 112-110 victory over the Ciudad de Mexico Capitanes on Sunday with 28 points on 5-8 three-point shooting — 21 of which came in the second half after a poor showing in the first — and 3 assists.

The Spurs were able to rally back from 15 down to win on the back of Primo, who also set up the Spurs two-way player Devontae Cacok, who had 20 points of his own, for the game-winning layup with a perfect bounce pass, and right before that the Spurs second-round draft pick and other two-way player Joe Wieskamp hit the game-tying three to cap off his 24 points on the night (4-8 from three).

Devontae Cacok scored the game-winning bucket for the @austin_spurs, who overcame a 15-point deficit to win 112-110! pic.twitter.com/wDPKnzQLQu — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 15, 2021

None of this is to say Primo was perfect. Along with his 1-6 shooting performance in the first half, he also had a costly turnover with 16 seconds left and his team protecting that 112-110 lead they had just built, giving the Capitanes a chance to win. Fortunately, Gary Clark missed a three at the buzzer to preserve Austin’s victory.

However, Primo admitted his mistakes to his teammates at halftime and followed it up with a great performance in the second half. Those are great signs of leadership, especially from an 18-year-old, and it just goes to show he could truly be something special.

Here's what Primo told me when I asked him about his performance for Austin tonight scoring a team-high 28 pts. He immediately apologized to his teammates for a bad 1st half. He special, #sanantonio. #porvida #nba75 pic.twitter.com/gprkzPaebj — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 15, 2021

I know it’s tough for fans who are itching to see more of him to sit and watch him tear up the G-League instead of seeing him on an NBA court, but he just isn’t going to crack the San Antonio Spurs’ deep guard rotation, at least not this early in the season, so this is the right place for him. In meantime, what better reason have Spurs fans had to tune in to G League?