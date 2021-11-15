The most memorable moments from the Spurs loss to the Lakers

The San Antonio Spurs dropped engaged in another close contest with the Los Angeles Lakers but again found themselves unable to execute down the stretch to pull off an upset.

Dejounte Murray notched his second triple-double of the season, Keldon Johnson got back on track with 24 points on a career-high six threes, and Devin Vassel poured in 19 points off the bench.

Although Anthony Davis and company threatened to blow the game wide open on several occasions, the Silver and Black never gave in, rallying to make it a competitive contest for 48 minutes.

Dejounte Murray continued showing improved patience in the pick-and-roll as he danced with the ball before tossing up a gorgeous floater over the outstretched arms of Anthony Davis.

Keldon Johnson put his relentless motor on display after misfiring on a teardrop in traffic, slapping the ball off the backboard, and finishing the play with a pair of well-deserved second-chance points.

Big Body staying with it! pic.twitter.com/K41oCLh0Xy — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 14, 2021

The Spurs unselfishly moved the rock around the horn until they found Devin Vassell uncovered in the right corner for a wide-open three that hit nothing but the bottom of the net.

love to see this ball movement ✨ pic.twitter.com/Yc7LkYDpPn — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 14, 2021

Veteran forward Thaddeus Young corralled an offensive rebound over a pair of Lakers and immediately went right back up as he absorbed the contact for an and-one opportunity.

The Big Body finally rediscovered his long-distance shooting stroke as he buried a catch-and-shoot trifecta from the left corner that would begin a career night from beyond the arc.

San Antonio’s stat-stuffing point guard picked off an egregious pass from Russell Westbrook and ran the fastbreak to perfection, hitting backcourt running mate Derrick White in full stride.

Dejounte got Anthony Davis off his feet with a ball fake and delivered a pinpoint pocket pass to a rolling Thaddeus Young, who finished the play with an uncontested two-handed layup at the rim.

DJ and Thad have been working the p&r to perfection pic.twitter.com/2aqNXOE8Nn — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 14, 2021

Murray broke up a lackadaisical Los Angeles dribble handoff as he busted out one of his signature steal and slams that brought the Silver and Black within striking distance in the third quarter.

There was yet another Thagic Johnson sighting against the Lakers as the 33-year-old journeyman connected with a cutting Lonnie Walker IV on a sharp bounce pass from the top of the key.

Devin Vassell also got in on the three-point party at the Staples Center, draining three consecutive triples to keep San Antonio’s fourth-quarter comeback bid alive.

no hesitation



3 STRAIGHT from behind the arc for @Yvngdevo !!! pic.twitter.com/j8HpQGcrii — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 14, 2021

And as always, here are the full-game highlights.