Spurs City Edition Fiesta shirts are available today

The wait is finally over. I can stop staring at the countdown meter at the SpursFanShop.com

It’s been mocking me for days. All i want is a new City Edition of #7 Bryn Forbes for my daughter. It is her Christmas surprise. If I haven’t mentioned before, Forbes son and her were classmates and Bryn became her gateway into all the Spurs fandom that her daddy could share.

That’s just good parenting if you ask me.

I might have to surprise myself with a Devin Vassell in Large as well, who knows. It’s all about getting your order in before they sell out. And this is San Antonio, so you know they are going to sell out.

Good luck, and be sure to share your pictures when you get yours.

