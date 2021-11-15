Keldon Johnson signs with Klutch Sports Group

San Antonio Spurs combo forward Keldon Johnson has joined Klutch Sports Group, per a social media post from the talent agency.

Older brother and Austin Spurs guard Kaleb Johnson has also signed with Klutch Sports Group.

Keldon joins Spurs teammates Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV as part of Rich Paul’s star-studded lineup of NBA clients.

Paul also represents his lifelong friend LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Zach LaVine, Anthony Edwards, Trae Young, Lonzo Ball, and Miles Bridges.

Before joining Klutch Sports Group, San Antonio-based marketing agency FSM Sports Group represented Keldon and Kaleb Johnson.

Keldon Johnson has averaged a career-high 16.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game and has started every contest for the San Antonio Spurs this season.

Kaleb Johnson played a little over two minutes for the Austin Spurs in their 2021-2022 G League season opener against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on November 5.