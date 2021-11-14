It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Lakers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The good news for tonight is that Jakob Poeltl has cleared Covid protocols and should be rejoining the team soon, after some conditioning work to regain his game fitness. He won’t be available tonight, though, and that will be a problem for the Silver and Black as they don’t have anyone with enough size to cover Anthony Davis. Keldon Johnson usually plays in the power forward spot, and he has trouble defending tall players like AD or Kristaps Porzingas, who dominated in the paint in the loss to the Mavericks. Lebron James is questionable to play today, but Russell Westbrook will be on the court, and he might make some questionable decisions at times, but his intensity and speed always causes problems for he Spurs. This is still a good opportunity for the Spurs to pull off an upset and move towards contention for a play-in spot in the standings.

Tipoff at two thirty central

This game is way too early

The schedule is truly mental

Later would be better, surely?

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers

November 14, 2021 | 2:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports Southwest



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.